Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 741,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,150. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

