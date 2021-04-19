Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce sales of $40.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.50 million to $42.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $38.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $177.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.90 million to $180.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $227.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

