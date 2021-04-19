Zacks: Analysts Expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 27.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 74,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,478. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

