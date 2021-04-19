Zacks: Analysts Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

