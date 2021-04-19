Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

NYSE:DRI traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

