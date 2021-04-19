Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.56. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 197,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.