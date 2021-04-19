Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.56. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 197,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.