Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $78.18 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

