Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $261.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.64 million. iRobot posted sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,741 shares of company stock worth $5,983,831 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $113.95 on Monday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

