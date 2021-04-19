Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.81. CIT Group posted earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE CIT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

