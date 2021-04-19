Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get Yunji alerts:

YJ stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yunji (YJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.