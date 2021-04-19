YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,521,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.17 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

