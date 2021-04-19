YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

