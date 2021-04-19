YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $473.52 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $474.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.03 and a 200-day moving average of $409.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

