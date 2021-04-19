YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 527 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Linde by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $289.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $290.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.59. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

