YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 317 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,282.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

