YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,547 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

