Yield Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.25 million and $1.09 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00663102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

