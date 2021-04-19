Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 46.3% Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00279343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.00 or 0.00665879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.81 or 0.99900850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.60 or 0.00875629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

