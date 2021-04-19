Ycash Price Down 14.4% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $27,887.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.00416901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00158804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00175059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004973 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,042,562 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

