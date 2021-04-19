Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.
In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $862,410 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ YMAB opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.