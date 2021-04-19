Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $862,410 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.