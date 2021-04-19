XXEC Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Graco comprises about 0.8% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

