Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Insider Purchases £60,000 in Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) insider Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Colin Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Colin Bird acquired 1,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

LON XTR traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 5.77 ($0.08). 29,436,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,211,322. The firm has a market cap of £42.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.58. Xtract Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.