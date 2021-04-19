Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 115.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.