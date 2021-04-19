Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 115.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.
Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
