WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

OTCMKTS WSPOF traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.66. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

