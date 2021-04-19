Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Tops One Day Volume of $26.07 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $99.38 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.26 or 0.00107512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00088578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00649442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.