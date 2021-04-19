Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and $311.08 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $56,889.98 or 0.99923257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00038407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00131382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 122.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001005 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,587 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.