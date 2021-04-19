Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $40,425.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $40,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

