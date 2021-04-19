Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.33 on Friday. Worley has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Worley’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

