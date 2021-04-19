Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $54,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 312,094 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $20,065,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

