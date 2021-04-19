Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

