Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

FTCS stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

