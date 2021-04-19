Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $429,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

