Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,282.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,849.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

