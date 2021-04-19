Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 48.2% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,207.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,159.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.30, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

