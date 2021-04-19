Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

