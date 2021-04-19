Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

