Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $78.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

