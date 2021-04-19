Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.32.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,743. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

