Whiteheart Price Down 16% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $935,925.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $2,141.50 or 0.03787763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

