WhiteCoin Price Tops $1.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002855 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $11.52 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00034631 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009697 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 919,662,610 coins and its circulating supply is 719,662,609 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.