Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 26.6% in March

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,983. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

