WeTrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,026.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $1,026.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00071194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00670952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.73 or 0.06319779 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

