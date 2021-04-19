WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.82. 44,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

