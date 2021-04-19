Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $71.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $352.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 216,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,844. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $934.40 million, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

