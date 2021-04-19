Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $124.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.