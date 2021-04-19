Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BLDP traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $20.26. 490,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

