Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE TPH opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,284,000.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.