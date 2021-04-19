Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,118. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0913 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

