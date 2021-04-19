Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

