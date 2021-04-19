Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Public Education (APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – American Public Education is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – American Public Education is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – American Public Education is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/23/2021 – American Public Education is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – American Public Education is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

